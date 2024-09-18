DBA General Membership

General Annual Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

General membership to DBA. Includes: Membership Decal Calendar year membership Social Media Promotion Company Profile and Link to your website on DBA’s website Discounted rates for promotional booths DBA sponsored events. Opportunities for Leadership, Networking & Learning Supports downtown’s Pedestrian Art, Holiday Window Decorating, Christmas Tree Lighting and Small Business Saturday (Really Cool Market)
Mentorship Sponsor Program
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

For members who would like to sponsor another member (anonymously or acknowledged)
Sustaining Member Sponsorship
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Recognition all year. Each offers professional benefits in networking, advertising, promotions, and leadership.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing