Rise And Respond Foundation's New Year Celebration Silent Auction

The Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a working cattle ranch that sits in the heart of cowboy country in the South Caribou region of British Columbia. The Ranch is on expansive acreage, of over 500 acres, and is nestled in gentle hills loaded with pine trees. It also is surrounded by public lands with crystal clear lakes and beautiful scenic trails. The fresh air, panoramic views, and quiet surroundings create an environment that will re-charge your batteries and relieve the stress of your busy life. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable vacation and experience.





INCLUDES:

- 3 nights in a 1br cabin

- Private hot tub

- Ranch activities: axe throwing, cow milking, cheese making, group bonfires, hiking, mountain biking, archery, snow shoeing, cross county skiiing





Each cabin comes with its own Vermont cast iron gas fireplace, en suite, and kitchenette. Just imagine, after a hard day on the trail, coming “home” to enjoy a soothing soak in your own private hot tub, grilling up your dinner on your own barbecue then sitting back and enjoying an evening sunset and just staring up at a star filled sky from the comfy chairs on your own deck.





Location:

Montana Hill Guest Ranch is a five-hour drive from Vancouver, B.C., and just an hour and a half north of Kamloops. Don’t drive? Ask us about our special bus service from Vancouver.





Looking for privacy? Well, that’s what you’ll experience here when you want it. You don’t have to worry about noisy neighbors down the hall as you’ll be staying in one of only four cozy rustic log cabins nestled amongst the cottonwoods. Each cabin is tastefully decorated with antiques and western memorabilia and each has custom-built log canopy beds.





In the main ranch house, you can enjoy a game of billiards, read a book in front of the river rock fireplace decorated with trophy caribou, moose, cougar, and antlers. You can even take one of the many movies back to your cabin to enjoy.





What’s a ranch without horses? You won’t have that problem here. There’ll be a horse for you. Whether you are a new or experienced rider, there will be a horse that fits your level of experience. All of the Montana Hill Guest Ranch horses are well-trained, ranch-geldings only, making them easier to handle and safer to ride. Never ridden a horse? Don’t let that stop you, owner Al will make sure you are shown the basics so your ride will be a pleasant and safe one. Have your own horse? Not a problem! Montana Hill is one of the few ranches where you can bring your horse.





Take a guided horseback ride, ATV ride, or snowmobile tour (in winter) to the Green Horn Creek Ghost Town or explore over 100 miles of trails.

Or, simply retire to your cabin, light a fire, pull up a comfy chair, open up a good book, relax and do nothing at all other than letting your stress and worries melt away!

With hundred’s of acres to explore, it’s perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, canoeing, or just a leisurely walk to slow down and enjoy nature.





Love wildflowers? There are over 25 different species of wildflowers natural to this area for you to see and photograph whether you are hiking, walking, or riding, there is an abundance of wildlife you may see as well. If bird watching is your passion, there are many unique species such as sandhill cranes, pileated woodpeckers, and hummingbirds.

After your day out exploring the trails, you can play a game of horseshoes, billiards, or practice your axe throwing! Or, you can improve your accuracy in archery.

Ever roped a steer? Why not learn? Montana Hill Guest Ranch has a professional cowboy available to offer private or group roping lessons.

Milk a cow or make cheese? As a working ranch, there is a cow to be milked every day. Then learn how to make cheese from the cow you just milked!

Want to put your feet up? Why not pick a movie from our selection of over 1,500 DVD’s, pop some popcorn and then sit back in the privacy of your own cabin and watch a good movie.





A full gourmet breakfast is available for purchase each morning. You can cook your other meals in the privacy of your own cabin or visit one of the local restaurants in the area. Or savour the flavors of a western grill night, where you’ll enjoy freshly baked bread, salad, baked potato and a homemade dessert. Your choice of chicken, pork ribs or BBQ cowboy cut (that means they are really thick and juicy) steaks. From farm to table. That means fresh (and organic) produce, grown in their own greenhouse or sourced from local farms in the area.





There’s also a boutique and souvenir shop with lots of specialty items that will add to the memory of your stay.

Montana Hill Guest Ranch is open year-round so you can explore, experience, and live the ranch life in any season. You may even get a chance to be here when calving is in full swing. Elaine says, “it’s an amazing experience”.





Restrictions: Valid Sep 1 - Jun 30

Subject to availability