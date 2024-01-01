The Art of Thai Massage: Give to Receive

You're invited to join Anjuli and Alok in Sebastapol at the Soft Medicine Sanctuary for an incredible Thai Massage workshop that will leave you feeling more peaceful, connected, and rejuvenated.

Soft Medicine Sanctuary, Sebastapol, CA

April 27 from 3-5p PDT





Looking for a meaningful and uplifting way to rejuvenate yourself and help others?





Join expert Thai Massage teachers Alok Rocheleau and Anjuli Mahendra for an empowering journey of Thai Massage guidance and connected movement!





Whether you're new to the world of bodywork or a seasoned practitioner, this experience is designed to nourish your body, develop your healing touch, and deepen your connection with yourself and others.

Under the guidance of Anjuli and Alok, you'll be taken on a journey of blissful release and healing. This workshop offers more than just techniques – it's an opportunity to cultivate a safe container for sharing loving-kindness through touch.

This workshop will focus on gestures and skills in tune with the season and the elements. If you have joined us for our past workshops, this session will add a new flow and unique skills to your repertoire. If this is your first time with us, congratulations: You’ll be getting a wonderful sequence to begin your journey in Thai Massage.

Learn foundational warm-ups and effortless ways to stretch and revitalize the body. Our unique practice of ZenThai Shiatsu, a fusion of Thai Massage and Shiatsu techniques, will be woven into the workshop. Your skilled guides, who have studied with renowned teachers worldwide, will teach you how to apply acupressure, mindful stretching, and joint mobilization, all while emphasizing the importance of breath and fluidity.

Come with a friend or your partner and deepen your innate capacity to give and receive a healing massage sequence.



