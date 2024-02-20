BE Ministries - Products & Services

ENGAGE - The Art of Intentional Faith: Awareness (Book 1) item
ENGAGE - The Art of Intentional Faith: Awareness (Book 1)
$14.95
Standard Rate: This is not a typical Bible study. The goal is to cultivate reflection and discussion in a relational environment and draw people closer to a relationship with God, self, and others. Awareness is the first of many resources designed to help your discipleship journey. Use Coupon Code Bulk10 for 10% off orders over ten, or contact [email protected] for a custom discount code for larger quantities. (Larger Quantities may require additional time for shipping)
ENGAGE - The Art of Intentional Faith Pay it Forward item
ENGAGE - The Art of Intentional Faith Pay it Forward
$14.95
If you feel led to help others who want to be part of this journey, you can purchase a copy for someone else. Pay it Forward purchase is considered tax deductible, as well.
Leadership Consultation
$100
Base cost per hour. Please, select the number of hours in the quantity line. Sponsorships are available to offset costs, upon request and pending approval. Sponsorships will be given a sponsor number that can be used as a coupon code. Cost includes travel up to 50 miles from the ministry office.
Spiritual Trainer - Individual Coaching
$100
Base cost per hour. Please, select the number of hours in the quantity line. Sponsorships are available to offset costs, upon request and pending approval. Sponsorships will be given a sponsor number that can be used as a coupon code. Cost includes travel up to 50 miles from the ministry office.
Pay it Forward - Leadership Consulting
$50
This item is tax deductible. Funds collected from pay-it-forward items will be used to offset the cost of churches and organizations in need of financial assistance. You can choose any level of sponsorship you desire by adjusting the item quantity. For recurring support options please visit our partner page. Become a Partner
Pay it Forward - Spiritual Trainer
$50
This item is tax deductible. Funds collected from pay-it-forward items will be used to offset the cost of individuals in need of financial assistance. You can choose any level of sponsorship you desire by adjusting the item quantity. For recurring support options please visit our partner page. Become a Partner
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing