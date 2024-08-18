8.18.24 - PUPPY YOGA FUNDRAISER BERKELEY HEIGHTS YMCA







BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! 🌈



Get ready for the cutest yoga class ever! Join us for Puppy Yoga, a fundraiser event to benefit Home for Good Dog Rescue. The Puppy Yoga session will take place on Sunday, August 18th, from 12 pm to 1 pm. Please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes early to set up your yoga mat and meet the puppies, of course! BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! 🌈Get ready for the cutest yoga class ever! Join us for Puppy Yoga, a fundraiser event to benefit Home for Good Dog Rescue. The Puppy Yoga session will take place on. Please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes early to set up your yoga mat and meet the puppies, of course!





For a suggested donation of just $30 per participant, you can enjoy a fun yoga class while playing and cuddling with adorable puppies. Plus, 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to HFGDR to support our mission of rescuing dogs in need.





The event will take place at the Berkeley Heights YMCA (59 Locust Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922).





SPOTS ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED, so please register to secure your spot as soon as possible! We expect this event to sell out very quickly.



