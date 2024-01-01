Music Theory (Spring)

Music Theory - Instructed by Josh Oxford

Thursdays from 6:15-7:15 pm - Ages Teen-Adult

Learn basic concepts in reading music, making scales, making chords, and how chords relate to one another. This class is ideal for beginning musicians who wish to know more about what it is they’re playing, as well as for listeners who wish to expand their musical perception.





Bring staff paper to class.





Classes are on Thursdays from 6:15-7:15 pm from 4/9-6/20 (no class 5/30).





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Performance Opportunities at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)