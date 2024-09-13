-Opportunity to address the audience during the award ceremony. -Be named as the presenting sponsor in all materials. -Join the CASA For Kids team in one media interview. -Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisements, print materials, newsletter. -Full page ad in the program. -Individual LinkedIn and Facebook thank you post. -Two tables of 8.

-Opportunity to address the audience during the award ceremony. -Be named as the presenting sponsor in all materials. -Join the CASA For Kids team in one media interview. -Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisements, print materials, newsletter. -Full page ad in the program. -Individual LinkedIn and Facebook thank you post. -Two tables of 8.

seeMoreDetailsMobile