-Opportunity to address the audience during the award ceremony.
-Be named as the presenting sponsor in all materials.
-Join the CASA For Kids team in one media interview.
-Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisements, print materials, newsletter.
-Full page ad in the program.
-Individual LinkedIn and Facebook thank you post.
-Two tables of 8.
Shaken, Not Stirred
$7,500
Drink Sponsor of 003 Gala
-A custom cocktail named after your business.
-Custom drink napkins with your logo on it.
-Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisements, print materials, newsletter.
-Full page ad in the program.
-Individual LinkedIn and Facebook thank you post.
-One table of 8.
Goldeneye
$5,000
-Highlighted at event as a "Goldeneye Level" CASA For Kids supporter.
-Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media,
newspaper advertisements, print materials and newsletter.
-Individual LinkedIn and Facebook thank you post.
-Full page ad in the program.
-One table of 8.
The World is not Enough
$2,500
-Highlighted at event as a "The World is not Enough" CASA
For Kids supporter.
-Recognition on all event signage, event webpage, social
media, newspaper advertisement, print materials and
newsletter.
-Half page ad in the program.
-4 event tickets.
Skyfall
$1,500
-Highlighted at event as a "Skyfall" CASA For Kids supporter.
-Recognition on all event signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisement, print materials and newsletter.
-Full page logo/message of support on display at event
-8 event tickets to be donated to CASA volunteers.
For Your Eyes Only
$100
Honorary Sponsor: $100-$1,400
-Recognition on all signage, event webpage, social media, newspaper advertisement, print materials, newsletter.
Sponsorships may be added in $100 increments.
