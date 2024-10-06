Kiki Queens Divas of the Dead

Art Therapy – 3 Sessions of Art Therapy ($390 value)
$5
Unleash your inner diva with three soul-reviving art therapy sessions! Dive into a world of colors and creativity as you let your dead stress melt away, channeling those inner ghosts into something hauntingly beautiful. Trust us, darling, art can be the perfect resurrection for the spirit!
Unleash your inner diva with three soul-reviving art therapy sessions! Dive into a world of colors and creativity as you let your dead stress melt away, channeling those inner ghosts into something hauntingly beautiful. Trust us, darling, art can be the perfect resurrection for the spirit!
LPM Fitness – 4 Personal Training Sessions ($400 value)
$5
Get that killer body ready for the afterlife (or the dance floor) with four personal training sessions! Sweat out your demons and rise like a fabulous phoenix—no spells needed, just pure dedication. Get ready to become the ultimate undead diva with LPM Fitness!
Get that killer body ready for the afterlife (or the dance floor) with four personal training sessions! Sweat out your demons and rise like a fabulous phoenix—no spells needed, just pure dedication. Get ready to become the ultimate undead diva with LPM Fitness!
Dye Salon – Deep Condition, Cut & Style ($200 value)
$5
Treat your tresses to a ghoulishly glamorous transformation with a deep condition, cut, and style from Dye Salon. Whether you’re going for Morticia chic or a living-dead look that slays, this prize will leave you drop-dead gorgeous. After all, your hair deserves to haunt in style!
Treat your tresses to a ghoulishly glamorous transformation with a deep condition, cut, and style from Dye Salon. Whether you’re going for Morticia chic or a living-dead look that slays, this prize will leave you drop-dead gorgeous. After all, your hair deserves to haunt in style!
Pure Design Dentistry – Teeth Whitening Treatment ($500 vl)
$5
Flash a smile that’s to die for with this teeth whitening treatment! Make your pearly whites shine like the moonlight on a cemetery—whether you’re charming the living or the undead. With Pure Design Dentistry, your smile will be so bright, it'll wake the dead!
Flash a smile that’s to die for with this teeth whitening treatment! Make your pearly whites shine like the moonlight on a cemetery—whether you’re charming the living or the undead. With Pure Design Dentistry, your smile will be so bright, it'll wake the dead!
Mark Angel Psychic: 4 Psychic Readings
$5
Up to 4 winners! Feeling curious about what the universe (and maybe a few guardian angels) has to say? Mark Angel Psychic is here to spill all the cosmic tea! With four clairvoyant readings, Mark will help you get guidance on love, work, and life while connecting you with loved ones who’ve crossed over. Whether you’re wondering about future vibes or tapping into some past-life drama, Mark’s got you covered. It’s time to tune into the other side and get all the spiritual scoop you need!
Up to 4 winners! Feeling curious about what the universe (and maybe a few guardian angels) has to say? Mark Angel Psychic is here to spill all the cosmic tea! With four clairvoyant readings, Mark will help you get guidance on love, work, and life while connecting you with loved ones who’ve crossed over. Whether you’re wondering about future vibes or tapping into some past-life drama, Mark’s got you covered. It’s time to tune into the other side and get all the spiritual scoop you need!
"Lady Like" Starring Lady Camden ($100 value)
$5
Ready to step into the fabulous world of Drag Race royalty? Don’t miss the Chicago premiere of Lady Like, a documentary following the enchanting rise of Lady Camden! This VIP package gets you into an exclusive pre-screening reception, a Q&A with Lady Camden herself, and a special performance by the talented youth from the Center on Halsted’s Dare 2 Drag program. It’s all happening on Thursday, October 24th—grab your tickets and prepare for a night of glam, glitter, and behind-the-scenes tea!
Ready to step into the fabulous world of Drag Race royalty? Don’t miss the Chicago premiere of Lady Like, a documentary following the enchanting rise of Lady Camden! This VIP package gets you into an exclusive pre-screening reception, a Q&A with Lady Camden herself, and a special performance by the talented youth from the Center on Halsted’s Dare 2 Drag program. It’s all happening on Thursday, October 24th—grab your tickets and prepare for a night of glam, glitter, and behind-the-scenes tea!
W Chicago – City Center – 2 Night Stay ($1000 value)
$5
Escape the crypt and enjoy a two-night stay at the iconic W Chicago – City Center! Surround yourself with the luxurious comforts of the living, and dance the night away like the diva you truly are. This prize will keep you haunting the city in true style!
Escape the crypt and enjoy a two-night stay at the iconic W Chicago – City Center! Surround yourself with the luxurious comforts of the living, and dance the night away like the diva you truly are. This prize will keep you haunting the city in true style!
W Chicago - Lakeshore – 2 Night Stay ($500)
$5
Rise from your resting place for an unforgettable two-night stay at W Chicago – Lakeshore! Enjoy haunting views of Lake Michigan while you relax in a setting that’ll make even the spirits jealous. Let the lakeshore breeze bring you back to life, one indulgent night at a time.
Rise from your resting place for an unforgettable two-night stay at W Chicago – Lakeshore! Enjoy haunting views of Lake Michigan while you relax in a setting that’ll make even the spirits jealous. Let the lakeshore breeze bring you back to life, one indulgent night at a time.
Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk Staycation ($1,000 value)
$5
reat yourself to an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk! Nestled in the heart of downtown, this urban oasis offers stunning views of the river, lake, and iconic Chicago skyline. Enjoy plush Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience beds, unwind by the indoor pool, or break a sweat at the fitness center with Peloton bikes.
reat yourself to an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk! Nestled in the heart of downtown, this urban oasis offers stunning views of the river, lake, and iconic Chicago skyline. Enjoy plush Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience beds, unwind by the indoor pool, or break a sweat at the fitness center with Peloton bikes.