Emergency First Aid / Enhanced Stop the Bleed Training (LGBTQ+ inclusive)
Location varies by date. Check event details or our calendar for the specific locations.
addExtraDonation
$
Enhanced Stop the Bleed Training (LGBTQ+ inclusive)
free
Every participant must register separately and requires their own ticket.
Every participant must register separately and requires their own ticket.
STANDBY Ticket - Enhanced Stop the Bleed
free
Only select this ticket if there are no regular tickets available for your preferred date. --- --
These tickets will still get you into the class to observe and participate in the lecture & discussion, they just don't guarantee hands-on participation.
Only select this ticket if there are no regular tickets available for your preferred date. --- --
These tickets will still get you into the class to observe and participate in the lecture & discussion, they just don't guarantee hands-on participation.