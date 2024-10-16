VIP Red Carpet Screening Fundraiser

Your ticket includes entry to this interactive documentary experience, Red Carpet photos, hors d'oeuvres during happy hour, swag bag with Mrs. B's Table Hoodie sweater, and an evening of networking with advocates and changemakers.

Your ticket includes entry to this interactive documentary experience, Red Carpet photos, hors d'oeuvres during happy hour, swag bag with Mrs. B's Table Hoodie sweater, and an evening of networking with advocates and changemakers.

seeMoreDetailsMobile