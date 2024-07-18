eventClosed

Sponsorship Opportunities - 2nd Annual "Fire in the Hole" Golf Outing benefiting Project Fire Buddies

George Dunne National Golf Course - 16310 Central Ave

Oak Forest, IL 60452, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Hook & Ladder Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes name/logo on welcome banner, corporate advertising on golf cart GPS, hole sponsor and complimentary golf foursome. PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected] PLEASE LIST THE NAMES OF ALL YOUR GOLFERS AND THEIR SHIRT SIZE (small - 3-XL)
Fire Drill Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes Golf Cart signage, hole sponsor, and complimentary golf foursome. PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected] PLEASE LIST THE NAMES OF ALL YOUR GOLFERS AND THEIR SHIRT SIZE (small - 3-XL)
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$350
(Only 2 Available Spots - Reserve EARLY) Includes signage on one of the beverage carts that will be driving through-out the golf course. PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]
Onsite Sponsorship
$250
(Only 14 Spots Available - Reserve EARLY) You can set up a tent and/or table and have some fun with the golfers; have a game for them to play or hand out a giveaway! PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]
Hole Sponsorship
$150
(Only 15 Spots Available - Reserve EARLY) Includes signage placed at a hole. PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO TO: [email protected]

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing