95th Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Charter Day Weekend Advisors & Collegiates

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair) and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.
Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence. This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair.
Individual guest price for 95th Anniversary Gala.
guest.
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