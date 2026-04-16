Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc
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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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95th Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Charter Day Weekend Advisors & Collegiates

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

Alpha Lambda Current Collegiate Soror Package
$100

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, (This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair) and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.

Guest - 95th Anniversary Gala - Advisors
$65

Celebrating 95 years of Alpha Lambda legacy and excellence. This is an Elegant Adult-Only Affair.

Individual guest price for 95th Anniversary Gala.

guest.

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