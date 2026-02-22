Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

95th Anniversary of the Alpha Lambda Charter Day Weekend (copy)

Alpha Lambda Sorors Package
$185

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.

Alpha Lambda Collegiate Soror Package
$100

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all activities: Anniversary Ol' School Fish Fry, Soror-to-Soror DiALogue and Lunch, and Service Project, 95th Anniversary Gala, and SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. If you are bringing a guest to any of the available events, please select the appropriate ticket below.

Guest - Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry
$25

Individual guest price for Anniversary Ol’ School Fish Fry. Open to the public.

Guest - 95th Anniversary Gala
$65

Individual guest price for 95th Anniversary Gala.

Sorors only.

Guest - SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program
$10

Individual guest price for SpirituAL Worship and Farewell Program. Sorors only.

Commemorative T-Shirt - Small
$35

Size Small T-Shirt

Commemorative T-Shirt - Medium
$35

Size Medium T-Shirt

Commemorative T-Shirt - Large
$35

Size Large T-Shirt

Commemorative T-Shirt - XLarge
$35

Size XLarge T-Shirt

Commemorative T-Shirt - 2XLarge
$35

Size 2XLarge T-Shirt

Commemorative T-Shirt - 3XLarge
$35

Size 3XLarge T-Shirt (Additional charge may apply.)

Commemorative T-Shirt 4XLarge
$35

Size 4XLarge T-Shirt (Additional charge may apply.)

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

