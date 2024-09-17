MMB Greenery Fundraiser

The Classic Wreath is as traditional as Christmas itself -
handcrafted with the freshest Minnesota Balsam Fir. This
Wreath is beautifully decorated with selected, white tipped
cones, festively accented with jingle bells and trimmed with a gold-backed red velveteen bow. Celebrate the holiday season with this traditional symbol of world peace.
The Classic Wreath is as traditional as Christmas itself -
handcrafted with the freshest Minnesota Balsam Fir. This
Wreath is beautifully decorated with selected, white tipped
cones, festively accented with jingle bells and trimmed with a gold-backed red velveteen bow. Celebrate the holiday season with this traditional symbol of world peace.
25" Victorian Wreath
$44
The Victorian Wreath offers a taste of the Old World
craftsmanship to your Holiday Decor. Handcrafted from
Minnesota Balsam Fir, the Victorian is trimmed with an
exquisite burgundy bow with imprinted wired edges. Natural
bronze pine cones accented with gold jingle bells and
unbreakable satin finished Christmas Bulb Ornaments complete this enchanting wreath.
The Victorian Wreath offers a taste of the Old World
craftsmanship to your Holiday Decor. Handcrafted from
Minnesota Balsam Fir, the Victorian is trimmed with an
exquisite burgundy bow with imprinted wired edges. Natural
bronze pine cones accented with gold jingle bells and
unbreakable satin finished Christmas Bulb Ornaments complete this enchanting wreath.
25" Cranberry Splash Wreath
$46
This traditionally festive wreath is made from natural Balsam Fir boughs and is decorated with a generous, 4" wide, fabric bow with gold wired edges. The ornamental trimmings include faux Cranberry sprigs and gold Juniper twigs. Three naturally bronzed Ponderosa Pine cones laced with gold jingle bells set the finishing touches for this stunning addition to your Holiday Decor.
This traditionally festive wreath is made from natural Balsam Fir boughs and is decorated with a generous, 4" wide, fabric bow with gold wired edges. The ornamental trimmings include faux Cranberry sprigs and gold Juniper twigs. Three naturally bronzed Ponderosa Pine cones laced with gold jingle bells set the finishing touches for this stunning addition to your Holiday Decor.
25" Wintergreen Wreath
$46
The Balsam Firm Wintergreen Christmas Wreath combines a
selection of interesting Christmas elements to create a truly
memorable Holiday decoration. The soft, green fabric bow is
made with wired ribbon to hold the full arc of the bow's loops and tails. Behind the bow is a swag of glittered faux cedar which adds just a hint of shimmer to the wreath.
The Balsam Firm Wintergreen Christmas Wreath combines a
selection of interesting Christmas elements to create a truly
memorable Holiday decoration. The soft, green fabric bow is
made with wired ribbon to hold the full arc of the bow's loops and tails. Behind the bow is a swag of glittered faux cedar which adds just a hint of shimmer to the wreath.
Classic Spray
$34
Matches the Classic Wreath, and may be used by itself, or, it is often seen gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the Classic Wreath gracing the entry door to the home. The Classic Spray uses a combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is trimmed with the same elements as the Classic Wreath.
Matches the Classic Wreath, and may be used by itself, or, it is often seen gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the Classic Wreath gracing the entry door to the home. The Classic Spray uses a combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is trimmed with the same elements as the Classic Wreath.
Victorian Spray
$37
This unique Holiday decoration is handcrafted using a
combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is decorated with the same elements as the Victorian Wreath. This Spray is often used in concert with the Victorian Wreath to create a matching Holiday theme for the home or can also be used by itself.
This unique Holiday decoration is handcrafted using a
combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is decorated with the same elements as the Victorian Wreath. This Spray is often used in concert with the Victorian Wreath to create a matching Holiday theme for the home or can also be used by itself.
Cranberry Splash Spray
$39
Using natural balsam Fir boughs, the Cranberry Splash Spray is
trimmed with the same elements as the Cranberry Splash
Wreath. While the Spray may be used by itself, it is often seen
gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the
Wreath gracing the entryway door to the home.
Using natural balsam Fir boughs, the Cranberry Splash Spray is
trimmed with the same elements as the Cranberry Splash
Wreath. While the Spray may be used by itself, it is often seen
gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the
Wreath gracing the entryway door to the home.
Wintergreen Spray
$39
Using a combination of Balsam fir, Cedar, and Pine, the
Wintergreen Spray is trimmed with the same elements as the
Wintergreen Wreath. Combine it with the Wintergreen Wreath
to complete a perfectly matching Holiday theme for your home
or display it alone.
Using a combination of Balsam fir, Cedar, and Pine, the
Wintergreen Spray is trimmed with the same elements as the
Wintergreen Wreath. Combine it with the Wintergreen Wreath
to complete a perfectly matching Holiday theme for your home
or display it alone.
Starlight TableTop Tree
$47
This adorable live Christmas Tree comes with a whimsical
garland as pictured and a tree-top LED lit Star and Light Set
which add to the whimsical Holiday charm of this iconic
Christmas Tree. All trimming arrives with the tree for fun, easy
decorating. Each tree comes complete with care instructions.
This adorable live Christmas Tree comes with a whimsical
garland as pictured and a tree-top LED lit Star and Light Set
which add to the whimsical Holiday charm of this iconic
Christmas Tree. All trimming arrives with the tree for fun, easy
decorating. Each tree comes complete with care instructions.
The Sugarberry Centerpiece
$47
This lovely centerpiece, which includes an LED Light Set and
LED Candle, is bursting with naturally scented mixed
evergreens which stay fresh and moist from the floral foam base. Size: Approximately 20" wide.
This lovely centerpiece, which includes an LED Light Set and
LED Candle, is bursting with naturally scented mixed
evergreens which stay fresh and moist from the floral foam base. Size: Approximately 20" wide.
15' Balsam Fir Garland
$40
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
25' Balsam Fir Garland
$55
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
50' Balsam Fir Garland
$100
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
This garland adds the perfect holiday touch to entryways, deck
railings, and a host of other outdoor home applications.
EZ Wreath Hanger
$3
The customized EZ Hanger allows you to easily display your
wreath or spray in seconds.
The customized EZ Hanger allows you to easily display your
wreath or spray in seconds.
LED Light Set
$8
Add just the right amount of twinkle to all your holiday
evergreens.
Add just the right amount of twinkle to all your holiday
evergreens.