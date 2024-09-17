MMB Greenery Fundraiser

Matches the Classic Wreath, and may be used by itself, or, it is often seen gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the Classic Wreath gracing the entry door to the home. The Classic Spray uses a combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is trimmed with the same elements as the Classic Wreath.

Matches the Classic Wreath, and may be used by itself, or, it is often seen gracing either side of a garage or entryway pillars with the Classic Wreath gracing the entry door to the home. The Classic Spray uses a combination of Balsam Fir, Cedar, and Pine, and is trimmed with the same elements as the Classic Wreath.

seeMoreDetailsMobile