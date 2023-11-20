form_archived

Early Bird Membership 2024

Family Membership
$185

Includes family within the same household. Will include free entry to visiting non resident parents and in-laws (max 4 tickets in a year) For any other guests will have to buy the tickets at non discounted rates
Individual Membership
$65

Individual membership. Couple or Family with all kids under 5 yrs will be 140$. Please purchase individual membership twice.
Student Membership
$25

Valid for University under gard Students with a valid student Id .
Individual Senior Citizen Membership
$45

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sr Citizen age 65yrs and older

