MEMBERSHIP DUES:

In an effort to create a year-round calendar of events that caters to the needs of all sectors of our community, it was imperative to obtain a more sustainable source of funding which can best be achieved by an ongoing /monthly contribution as opposed to a one time contribution.

New proposed membership fee: $30-$50 monthly.



Please note that all memberships fees are tax deductible under the IRS Section 501(c)(3) - non profit organization.