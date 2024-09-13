Corporate Sponsorships - FITMIX FEST 2024

This sponsor can co-opt media and onsite activations and have visibility with added opportunities to communicate offers and prospects with consumers.
WHO IS THIS FOR:
Brands with an active presence in marketing with a similar demographic and target market. Potential presenting sponsors include:
• Gyms
• Wellness Centers
• Major Wellness Brands
DELIVERABLES:
Includes all long-form communications (print, articles, guides, maps, emails,
website, etc.)
• Inclusion in paid media, email, and PR communications
ON-SITE FEATURES:
• Brand inclusion in all event signage
• A sponsor exhibit area
• Inclusion in VIP and branded gift package
$10000 - WELLNESS DIMENSION SPONSOR
$10,000
The wellness sponsors have an opportunity to showcase their brand in conjunction with each of the eight dimensions of wellness.
WHO IS THIS FOR:
Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic and dimensions of wellness. Potential title sponsors include:
• Financial institutions
• Gym and fitness centers
• Yoga studios and spiritual centers
• Mental health practices
• Medical practices / institutions
• Local corporations with employment opportunities in the area
• Local bars / restaurants / social clubs / hospitality focused companies
DELIVERABLES:
• Naming inclusion in wellness dimensions
• Clickable logo + text inclusion in up to two event-related emails
ON-SITE FEATURES:
• Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimensions related to online material
• Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimension-related event signage
• Inclusion in VIP and branded gift package
$7500 - SPONSOR
$7,500
General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees.
WHO IS THIS FOR:
Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic.
DELIVERABLES:
• Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page
• Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails
ON-SITE FEATURES:
* Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related print media
* Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage
* Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
$5000 - SPONSOR
$5,000
General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees.
WHO IS THIS FOR:
Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic.
DELIVERABLES:
• Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page
• Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails
ON-SITE FEATURES:
* Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related print media
* Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage
* Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
$2500 - SPONSOR
$2,500
General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees.
WHO IS THIS FOR:
Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic.
DELIVERABLES:
• Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page
• Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails
ON-SITE FEATURES:
* Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage
* Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
