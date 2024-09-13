Corporate Sponsorships - FITMIX FEST 2024

The wellness sponsors have an opportunity to showcase their brand in conjunction with each of the eight dimensions of wellness. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic and dimensions of wellness. Potential title sponsors include: • Financial institutions • Gym and fitness centers • Yoga studios and spiritual centers • Mental health practices • Medical practices / institutions • Local corporations with employment opportunities in the area • Local bars / restaurants / social clubs / hospitality focused companies DELIVERABLES: • Naming inclusion in wellness dimensions • Clickable logo + text inclusion in up to two event-related emails ON-SITE FEATURES: • Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimensions related to online material • Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimension-related event signage • Inclusion in VIP and branded gift package

