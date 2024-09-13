Corporate Sponsorships - FITMIX FEST 2024

Edwards Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33901, USA

$20,000 - SPONSOR
$20,000

This sponsor can co-opt media and onsite activations and have visibility with added opportunities to communicate offers and prospects with consumers. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands with an active presence in marketing with a similar demographic and target market. Potential presenting sponsors include: • Gyms • Wellness Centers • Major Wellness Brands DELIVERABLES: Includes all long-form communications (print, articles, guides, maps, emails, website, etc.) • Inclusion in paid media, email, and PR communications ON-SITE FEATURES: • Brand inclusion in all event signage • A sponsor exhibit area • Inclusion in VIP and branded gift package
$10000 - WELLNESS DIMENSION SPONSOR
$10,000

The wellness sponsors have an opportunity to showcase their brand in conjunction with each of the eight dimensions of wellness. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic and dimensions of wellness. Potential title sponsors include: • Financial institutions • Gym and fitness centers • Yoga studios and spiritual centers • Mental health practices • Medical practices / institutions • Local corporations with employment opportunities in the area • Local bars / restaurants / social clubs / hospitality focused companies DELIVERABLES: • Naming inclusion in wellness dimensions • Clickable logo + text inclusion in up to two event-related emails ON-SITE FEATURES: • Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimensions related to online material • Brand inclusion in all designated wellness dimension-related event signage • Inclusion in VIP and branded gift package
$7500 - SPONSOR
$7,500

General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic. DELIVERABLES: • Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page • Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails ON-SITE FEATURES: * Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related print media * Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage * Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
$5000 - SPONSOR
$5,000

General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic. DELIVERABLES: • Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page • Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails ON-SITE FEATURES: * Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related print media * Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage * Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
$2500 - SPONSOR
$2,500

General sponsors can align themselves with FITMIX FEST and create brand recognition among interested and actual event attendees. WHO IS THIS FOR: Brands and partners with a strong correlation to the market demographic. DELIVERABLES: • Naming inclusion in event sponsor communications, including event landing page • Visible, clickable logo + text inclusion in event-related e-mails ON-SITE FEATURES: * Brand inclusion in all sponsor-related event signage * Inclusion in VIP and branded gift media
