Mark Henry will be hosting a Fundraiser for Winter Olympic (2026) Hopeful, Darryl Payne, Jr.

This event also serves as the launch party for the Darryl Payne, Jr. Skeleton Competition Fund.

If & when chosen for the team, Darryl will be the first African-American male to race for the United States in the Skeleton.





Hosted at The Backspace - West Anderson













Generously Sponsored by:

The Cirkiel Family

The Backspace

Austin Simply Fit