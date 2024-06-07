🍓⚾VYBS Strawberry Festival🥎🍓

Five chances at beating your friends and possibly winning a prize.
15 Throws
$10
15 chances at beating your friends or winning a prize. Take all 15 yourself or split it with your friends!
VYBS Hat - Small
$20
Wear the same hat as your kids! This small hat fits head sizes 6-1/2 to 7 and is what we hand out to most t-ballers! After ordering online, we will do our best to meet up with you at a future game in the next few weeks.
VYBS Hat - Medium/Large
$20
Wear the same hat as your kids! This hat fits head sizes 7 to 7- 3/4 and is what we hand out to most players! After ordering online, we will do our best to meet up with you at a future game in the next few weeks.
VYBS Hat - XL
$20
Wear the same hat as the coaches! This hat fits head sizes 7-1/4 to 7-7/8 and is what we hand out to most players! After ordering online, we will do our best to meet up with you at a future game in the next few weeks.
VYBS Vashon Jersey
$60
Wear the same jersey as the Vashon Pony team and support VYBS! While we have a few jerseys in random sizes and numbers, most of these must be special ordered and will take 4 weeks to arrive.
VYBS Vintage Jersey
$10
Wear the jerseys of yesteryear on Vashon!
Stickers
$3
Durable, 4" x 4" vinyl stickers featuring the new VYBS logo. Perfect for your car, water bottle, laptop, or the dolphins at Fauntleroy!
Sweatshirts & Warmup Jackets
$10
Various Vashon Baseball & Softball sweatshirts and warm-up jackets from over the years!
T-Shirts
$5
Various Vashon Baseball & Softball t-shirts from over the years.
