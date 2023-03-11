Logo
West Seneca Lions Club
St Paddy's Day featuring the Blarney Bunch @ Ismailia Shrine Temple - Saturday March 11 @ 6:30 pm

1600 Southwestern Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14224, USA

Get ready to shamrock and roll for St. Paddy's Day!


For only a $25 donation, you'll enjoy bottomless Killian's Irish Red, Labatt Blue Light, wine, and pop. Cash bar also available.  Plus, we'll be serving up mouth-watering corned beef sandwiches and dessert to keep you fueled up and ready to party.


We're bringing in the Blarney Bunch, a talented Irish band from South Buffalo, to keep you dancing!


But it's not all about the fun - all the proceeds go directly to supporting the West Seneca Lions Club's mission of helping those in need in our communityFrom providing potentially life-changing eye screenings to youth in the community to feeding the hungry and helping the infirm, we're dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.


Don't forget to check out our huge Chinese auction with tons of baskets and great prizes. Plus, enter our 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big while supporting a good cause.


So grab your greenest garb and join us for an unforgettable St. Patrick's Day party featuring the Blarney Bunch from South Buffalo. You'll be having a blast while making a difference in your community - it's a win-win!

