Little Zoo Birthday for Liberty!

Hi Heather! Thanks so much for having us for Liberty's bunny birthday. I hope everyone had so much fun!! Your second half payment includes the extra 1/2 hour. I'm excited for you to see the sweet photos of Liberty and friends that your photographer got. I think we really got some special photos!! <3 Warmly, Erin ~

Hi Heather! Thanks so much for having us for Liberty's bunny birthday. I hope everyone had so much fun!! Your second half payment includes the extra 1/2 hour. I'm excited for you to see the sweet photos of Liberty and friends that your photographer got. I think we really got some special photos!! <3 Warmly, Erin ~

seeMoreDetailsMobile