CARES Post Prom Silent Auction

SHOP CLEAR LAKE - $400 Local Gift Certificates
$50

Starting bid

Glen's Tire $100

NIP - 3 month membership ($60)

Lake Effect $50

Weathered Elements $50

Paws at the Lake $35

Red Geranium $25

Hairapy $25

Chamber Bucks $35 (Eva Marie's)

Fareway $20

DINE CLEAR LAKE - $400 Local Gift Certificates
$50

Starting bid

Culver's $90

Subway $50

Randy's Market $50

The Other Place $50

The Boulevard $50

McDonald's $40

Cabin Coffee $40

Fizz Co $20

Chamber Bucks $10

Two Holiday Potted Porch Greens
$50

Starting bid

A pair of beautifully arranged Porch Pots by Blanchard's Blossoms. $400 Value and gorgeous decor for your home or business this holiday season!

Cozy up and Stay In Basket
$30

Starting bid

Cozy Up Gift Basket from Bank Iowa

Light the fire, pour the cocoa, and say "cheese!" Enjoy a mini Solo smokeless stove, custom painted mugs, marshmallow-topped cocoa fixings, and a camera to document the perfect night in. Bank Iowa wishes you warmth, laughter and lasting memories! ($300 value)

STARBOARD MARKET
$50

Starting bid

Let the Starboard Market Crew treat you and yours for the holidays!

Still Waters Spa Treatment and Product
$50

Starting bid

Treat someone special (or yourself) to a relaxing Still Waters Spa Treatment and gift products! Scalp treatments and facial services to destress from the holiday hustle and bustle.

