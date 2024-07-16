GRHS Foundation Golf Tournament 2024

A limit of 36 teams
3 man scramble
Includes a round of golf, 3 players, lunch, and a souvenir bag!
Hole Sponsor and 5k Reindeer Run Sponsor
$300
You have the option now to contribute to both GRHS Foundation events! Purchasing this sponsorship will allow you to have signage at a hole for the golf tournament and a directional sign for the 5k with your logo! Our 5k Reindeer Run will be on December 14th!
Hole Sponsor
$100
Sponsor just the GRHS Foundation golf tournament which provides signage at a hole!
Vendor Sponsor
$200
This is a chance for you to come interact with our teams and provide goodies, drinks, or any items you'd like! You can set up a table RIGHT on the course! This is a great way to support our cause and advertise your business while getting out and having fun with the teams!
