2024 35th Accounting Recruiters Reception

2700 Bay Area Blvd

Houston, TX 77058, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$800
• First-round choice of location • Company logo displayed on banner as Platinum Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception • Sponsorship recognition on social media, marketing materials, and displayed at the booth
Gold Sponsor
$500
• Second-round choice of location • Company logo displayed on banner as Gold Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception
Silver Sponsor
$200
• Third-round choice of location • Company logo displayed on banner as Silver Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception
Mixer Sponsor
$700
• First-round choice of location • Company logo displayed during Mixer as 2023 Mixer Sponsor • Your company name will be recognized during the opening speech prior to the reception • Sponsorship recognition on social media, marketing materials, and displayed at the booth

