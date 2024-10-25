Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin: Gala Silent Auction
Instant Wine Cellar
$200
Transform your home into a refined wine cellar – a handpicked selection of exquisite Italian wines that promise to elevate any occasion. Whether you're a connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this set brings the finest vineyards of Italy right to your doorstep. Experience the rich heritage and bold flavors of five exceptional bottles that embody the essence of their regions. The Collection Includes: Cordero di Montezemolo Barolo "Gattera" 2013 ($130), Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (Value: $50), Cordero di Montezemolo Barolo "Monfalletto" 2018 (Value: $55), I Greppi Greppicaia Bolgheri Superiore 2020 (Value: $70), and Colombaio di Cencio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016 (Value: $25). Donated by Ethica Wines, www.ethicawines.com
Private Dinner for Four by The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine
$500
A private dinner for four in your home by The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar. All the charm of a European bistro, nestled in a cozy Eastside neighborhood, The Pasta Tree Restaurant and Wine Bar has been a favorite of residents, downtown businesses, and travelers for over 42 years! In 2024, they are Recommended by the Restaurant Guru. Expires 11/10/2025. Value: $1,000. Donated by The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar, pastatreemilwaukee.com
$100 Gift Card to Lupi & Iris and Two Bottles of Wine
$250
A $100 Gift Card to Lupi & Iris. Lupi & Iris features cuisine from the French & Italian Riviera paired with exquisite design & five-star service (Value: $100). Donated by Lupi & Iris. Includes two bottles of wine: Zenato Cresasso Corvina Veronese 2016 (Value: $125) and Damilano Barolo Lecinquevigne 2019, Piedmont, Italy (Value: $90). Donated by Kari Miller. Total Value: $315.
Two-Night Stay & Bottle of Champagne
$750
Escape for a relaxing two-night stay at one of our comfortable properties in Green Bay, Sheboygan, or Wisconsin Dells. In Green Bay, you’re just steps from Lambeau Field; in Sheboygan, the beach is steps outside your door; and in Wisconsin Dells, enjoy luxury at our Chula Vista Resort condominium with thrilling adventures nearby. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or excitement, each destination offers the perfect mix of comfort, luxury, and unforgettable experiences. Your getaway awaits! Offer for a two-day stay at our Sheboygan, Wisconsin Dells or Green Bay locations, Tuesday-Thursday. Expires 01/01/2026 (Value: $1,000). Donated by DJY Real Estate, djyrealestate.com, Instagram @djyrealestate. Includes a bottle of Louis Nicaise Champagne Millesime 2017 (Value: $125). Donated by Select Sellars, selectsellars.com. Total Value $1,125.
Light Dancing in the Whispers by Stephanie Seeby
$300
Light Dancing in the Whispers, captures the enchanting golden light of dusk, a fleeting moment when the world seems to awaken with magic. As the sun dips lower, the clouds bloom with a spectrum of colors, reflecting the warmth and wonder of the oncoming evening. This painting evokes the sense of whimsy and radiance that fills the sky, as earth and sun perform their timeless dance together, creating a spectacle of pure beauty and serene magic. The world stops for a moment, and you feel the oneness of it all – light and dark – and you know, all is very well. Framed, acrylic painting, 24” x 18”. Value: $500.
Golf for 4 at Ironwood Country Club
$150
Enjoy 18 holes at Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex, Wisconsin, featuring three unique 9-hole courses, each offering distinct challenges. The Callow, with its wooded holes, is a tough test for any golfer. The Meath invites strategic play with its short par 4 and risk-reward dogleg par 5s. The Birr, with blind shots, sloping fairways, and water hazards on 7 of 9 holes, demands precise shot placement. Whether you’re a casual golfer or seeking a competitive challenge, Ironwood offers a thrilling experience for all. Offer includes golf for 4 on 18 holes. Value $200. ironwoodgolfcourse.com Donated by Carrie Mihal.
