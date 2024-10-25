Flavors of Africa + Diaspora Wisconsin: Gala Silent Auction

Light Dancing in the Whispers, captures the enchanting golden light of dusk, a fleeting moment when the world seems to awaken with magic. As the sun dips lower, the clouds bloom with a spectrum of colors, reflecting the warmth and wonder of the oncoming evening. This painting evokes the sense of whimsy and radiance that fills the sky, as earth and sun perform their timeless dance together, creating a spectacle of pure beauty and serene magic. The world stops for a moment, and you feel the oneness of it all – light and dark – and you know, all is very well. Framed, acrylic painting, 24” x 18”. Value: $500.

Light Dancing in the Whispers, captures the enchanting golden light of dusk, a fleeting moment when the world seems to awaken with magic. As the sun dips lower, the clouds bloom with a spectrum of colors, reflecting the warmth and wonder of the oncoming evening. This painting evokes the sense of whimsy and radiance that fills the sky, as earth and sun perform their timeless dance together, creating a spectacle of pure beauty and serene magic. The world stops for a moment, and you feel the oneness of it all – light and dark – and you know, all is very well. Framed, acrylic painting, 24” x 18”. Value: $500.

seeMoreDetailsMobile