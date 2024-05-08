Heart of the Rockies Initiative - 2024 Spring Member Meeting

You won't want to miss our 2024 Spring Member Meeting at the beautiful Jackson Lake Lodge in the heart of Grand Teton National Park.

In addition to plenty of time to connect with other members, meeting session topics are likely to include:

Conservation Finance

Keep It Connected

Justice, Equity, and Inclusion

Updates from Heart of the Rockies on their programs and strategic planning

A field tour and chance to get outside with partners

We recognize that attending will cost a bit more than past meetings, particularly lodging. Heart of the Rockies is able to cover $319/member land trust organization, and that will automatically be deducted from your bill when you reserve lodging at Jackson Lake Lodge. We hope this helps alleviate some financial strain. Your registration confirmation email will include more details.

Please RSVP no later than May 8, 2024