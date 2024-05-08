Faith, Food & Farms Conference 2024

Our 10th Conference returns to Sonoma County! Our theme will focus on how faith-based organizations can facilitate community food access during fires, floods and other diesters. Learn about resources and hear success stories in using assets like kitchens and cold storage to serve your community. Build your congregation's capacity and your partner relationships to be prepared and to help make a difference in the future. You can attend all or part of the program.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 2:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

(Note: Pre-conference tours starting at 11;30 a.m.are full as of 5/7 5 p.m.)

2:30 p.m. Check-in and registration

3:00 p.m. Program Starts at Petaluma Community Center

3:45 p.m. Break-out Workshops

6:30 p.m. Closing Plenary session and Dinner

7:30 p.m. Conference closes





Join secular and faith-based leaders advancing food security, community resiliency and sustainable agriculture.





$80





The conference will be held at the Petaluma Community Center in Petaluma, CA (approx. 30 mi. North of the Golden Gate Bridge.)

320 N McDowell Blvd.

Petaluma, CA

94954, USA

Parking is FREE!





Speakers or others in touch with staff should still register.

Questions? Call (707)634-4672 or email [email protected]