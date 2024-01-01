Logo
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Church Benefit

St Paul is hosting our first church benefit to support our ministries and community outreach efforts. We have multiple prizes included in our drawings. The prizes include: 

  • tickets to NC Black Repertory show
  • $100 gift card to Village Tavern
  • $200 gift card to Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

Tickets can be purchased at your convenience on-line or after 11a church service at the table in the vestibule. Please share our flyer with your family, friends and co-workers to help make this benefit a success.

