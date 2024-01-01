St Paul is hosting our first church benefit to support our ministries and community outreach efforts. We have multiple prizes included in our drawings. The prizes include:

tickets to NC Black Repertory show

$100 gift card to Village Tavern

$200 gift card to Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

Tickets can be purchased at your convenience on-line or after 11a church service at the table in the vestibule. Please share our flyer with your family, friends and co-workers to help make this benefit a success.