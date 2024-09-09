Bids for Tots: The Co-Op Preschool Silent Auction

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs with 6 admission tickets to Zanies! Choose between the Chicago or Rosemont locations and dive into a world of comedy that’ll leave you in stitches! Valid through September 2025, this offer lets you pick your perfect night—just keep in mind it’s not valid on Saturdays or special events. Grab your friends and let the good times roll!
Value= $180
Brews & Bites
$30
Get ready for a local flavor explosion! Enjoy five 4-packs of deliciously crafted beer from Phase Three Brewing Company, plus a $15 gift card to satisfy your cravings! And that's not all—indulge in a $25 gift card for Gnarly Knots for the perfect snack pairing. Cheers to an unforgettable tasting experience!
Value = $110.00
Swing Into Fun!
$50
Grab a friend and elevate both of your golf games with two hours of simulator time at X-Golf Downers Grove, plus each can enjoy a complimentary pitcher of beer to
keep the good times rolling.
Value = $110 each
Sip, Savor, and Swoon!
$30
Gather your crew for a fabulous wine tasting adventure for six at Lynfred Winery. Whether you’re into reds, whites, or something a little sweeter, it’s time to raise your glasses and indulge! Terms and conditions listed on certificate.
Value = $100
Ultimate Revive & Thrive Wellness Package at ETHR LAB
$55
Revitalize your wellness routine with three invigorating Ballancer®Pro lymphatic compression sessions—a game changer for detox and recovery! But wait, there’s more! Enjoy one complimentary Cryotherapy session to supercharge your rejuvenation journey. Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and recovery, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Don't miss out on this ultimate self-care combo at ETHR LAB Oakbrook.
Value = $435
Unlock Your True Colors: Double the Fun!
$45
Experience the magic of Two Platinum Color Analysis Experiences—one for you and one for a friend!
Dive into the world of your⋅color⋅key, a personalized and in-depth seasonal color analysis that uncovers your most flattering hues and reveals the secrets behind why they shine on you. Get ready to transform your wardrobe and elevate your style together
Value = $250
Unlock Adventure with a Gift Card to The Forge
$30
Dive into an exhilarating array of outdoor activities and events at the sprawling 300-acre park in Lemont! Whether you're seeking thrilling hikes, breathtaking views, or heart-pounding adventures, this is the ultimate playground for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Get ready to explore, connect, and create unforgettable memories!
Value = $100
Uncork a Delightful Experience at Tannins Wine Bar!
$30
Whether you prefer bold reds, crisp whites, delightful sweets, or dry classics, indulge in a spectacular wine tasting experience for four at Tannins Wine Bar in Elmhurst! Discover a world of flavors as you taste them all in a vibrant atmosphere.
Value = $88
Celebrate Chicago with Our Spirit Basket
$40
Bring a piece of the Windy City into your home with this stunning handmade Chicago flag, crafted by Esmeralda at DIT Workshops—a sip-and-paint wood sign studio in Elmhurst, IL. The sign measures 27 inches wide by 15.75 inches high and comes with two Chicago Wolves tickets (more tickets available for purchase) and four Chicago White Sox tickets. Celebrate your love for Chicago in style!
Value = $200
Pure Ambiance Salon Basket
$25
Indulge in a selection of premium hair products plus enjoy a gift card for a blow-dry styling session at Pure Ambiance Salon, ensuring you leave looking and feeling fabulous. Treat yourself or someone special to this hair care experience!
Value = $75
Ultimate Family Fun Basket
$25
Dive into a world of excitement with this amazing basket packed with adventure! Enjoy 4 passes to the DuPage Children's Museum, where creativity and learning collide in a vibrant playground. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a $25 gift certificate to Sweet Street Candies & Goodies in Lombard, perfect for picking up delightful treats. And get ready for laughter and fun with the wildly entertaining Throw Throw Burrito game! This basket is your ticket to a full day of unforgettable memories!
Value = $90
Discover Delight with the Standard Meadery Basket
$30
Get ready for a taste sensation with this incredible basket filled with goodies from Standard Meadery! Rock a stylish branded t-shirt that shows off your flair, savor a refreshing bottle of apple mead that’s perfect for toasting, and indulge in a jar of locally sourced honey from The Honey Bee—a sweet touch to any treat! Plus, enjoy a $25 gift card for even more fun!
Value = $100
Musical Melodies Birthday Party
$35
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration with a 30-45 minute musical birthday party designed just for your little ones! Perfect for kids ages 1-6, this lively event will have up to 20 kids grooving to the beat. Let the music play and the fun begin!
Value = $125
Indulge in Luxurious Medical-Grade Skincare
$75
Pamper yourself with the ultimate skincare essentials! This fabulous collection features Environ's exclusive Summer Recovery Kit, designed to rejuvenate and nourish your skin after sun exposure, alongside the transformative Revival Masque that delivers a refreshing boost of hydration and radiance. Embrace glowing, healthy skin this season with these must-have products!
Value = $290
Get Ready for a S’mores Spectacle
$20
It’s time to gather around and roast some marshmallows! This festive kit comes complete with a tabletop fire pit, handy roasting forks, and all the mouthwatering goodies you need to create scrumptious, gooey s’mores. Perfect for cozy nights and unforgettable gatherings—let the delicious fun begin!
Value = $75
Ultimate "Me Time" Pampering Basket
$20
Indulge in a soap-making class for one at Soapy Roads in Lombard, where you’ll unleash your creativity and craft your own luxurious soap. Enjoy the soothing glow of a beautiful candle and a complete spa classics gift pack to elevate your relaxation game. Plus, don’t forget the $25 gift card to Common Good—your ticket to a delicious crafted cocktail or a cozy hot coffee drink! It's all about you—so dive in and enjoy every moment!
Value = $60
Epic Night In: The Ultimate Wine and Dine Experience!
$40
Get ready for the perfect evening, whether it’s a romantic date night, a fun night with friends, or a cozy family gathering! Enjoy three exquisite bottles of wine from Cooper’s Hawk, paired with two elegant glasses to toast the occasion. Plus, indulge in delicious Vietnamese cuisine with a $100 gift card to Lotus Banh Mi—a feast that’s sure to impress! Create unforgettable memories with this fantastic wine and dine package! Cheers to a night filled with flavor and fun!
Value = $160
Time to Tackle Those Home Projects
$60
Got a list of home projects waiting to be crossed off? Now’s your moment to shine! With the powerful Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver, you’ll have the ultimate tool to bring your DIY dreams to life. Plus, it comes with an everything-fits battery to keep you going strong! Transform your space and unleash your inner handyman or handywoman—let's get those projects done!
Value = $300
Stylish Hair Care Package
$20
Revamp your look with this fabulous package from Fringe Hair Salon that includes premium hair products to nourish and style your locks, a headband, and a $25 gift card for even more hair care treats! Treat yourself or someone special to a pampering experience!
Value = $100
Capture Cherished Moments with a Family Photo Session
$75
Don’t miss this opportunity to refresh your family photos or finally capture those moments you’ve been dreaming about with a 30-minute family photo session courtesy of the talented Ryan Ocasio Photography. You’ll receive 15-20 digital images delivered online, ready to share and cherish for years to come.
Value = $225
Teddy Bear Picnic
$25
Prepare for a day of sunshine and smiles with this amazing picnic adventure kit! Delight in a beautifully crafted picnic basket filled with goodies, a cozy picnic blanket for lounging, and an entertaining book to enjoy while you relax. Treat your taste buds with a $25 gift card to Shannon’s Deli for delicious bites, and unleash your creativity with a $20 Build-A-Bear gift card to make your very own furry friend! Everything you need for a memorable day outdoors is right here—let the fun begin!
Value = $100
Ultimate "Mom" Bag
$50
Get ready for any outing with this incredible Medium Bogg Bag packed full of essentials! Inside, you’ll find a handy stuff pouch with:
Hand sanitizer for fresh hands
Sensitive skin spray to keep you protected
Shout Wipe & Go pack for quick clean-ups
EOS lip balm 4-pack to keep your lips soft and smooth
Crest toothbrush and pick on-the-go (6-pack) for fresh breath anytime
Snack pouch loaded with delicious treats:
2 pouches of Made Good cookies
2 pouches of freeze-dried strawberry slices
2 pouches of s’mores snack mix
Stay hydrated and energized with 5 Liquid IV sticks, 9 Prime Sticks, and 6 Alani Cherry Slush energy sticks!
You’ll also find a mini first aid kit for peace of mind, a travel Kleenex tube, and a power bank for all your charging needs.
And let’s not forget the fun! Enjoy a 30oz Stanley for your favorite drinks, a boogie board set that includes:
2 boogie boards
A carrying case
2 boogie board styluses
3 chunky triangle grip tools for easy use
Plus, challenge friends and family with Uno or the Rechargeable Dot the Smarts tic-tac-toe game.
And when it's time to relax, you’ve got a cozy blanket to snuggle up with!
This adventure bag is your all-in-one solution for fun, snacks, and everything you need for an unforgettable day!
Value = $300
Laugh Until You Drop at the World-Famous Laugh Factory
$25
Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter with 4 tickets to the legendary Laugh Factory! Perfect for ages 18 and up, this iconic venue is renowned for hosting some of the best comedians in the world. Grab your friends and prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with side-splitting jokes and unforgettable memories.
Value = $120
Swing into Fun with Baseball & BBQ Delights
$40
Score big with this incredible bundle featuring an authentic autograph from Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya! Plus, enjoy 4 tickets to the Schaumburg Boomers for an exciting day of minor league baseball. And to top it all off, treat yourself with a $50 gift card to Sweet Baby Ray's for some delicious BBQ! Whether you’re at the game or enjoying a meal, this package is a home run for any baseball fan!
Value: $120
Sewing Day with the Girls!
$25
This auction package that features two vouchers for a 90-minute sewing class! Whether you're a beginner eager to learn the basics or someone looking to refine your skills, this class offers the perfect opportunity to bring your ideas to life. Also included are two plush travel pillows and luggage tags, ensuring you travel in comfort and style. Plus, you’ll receive two adorable sets of matching fleece hats for you and your little one—perfect for cozy outings together.
Value: $120
Fresh Cut, Fresh Vibe
$25
Enjoy a voucher for a one-hour haircut session at MFK Hair Co, perfect for refreshing your look and pampering yourself. But that’s not all—elevate your hairstyle with trendy snake hair barrettes that add a touch of flair and fun to any outfit. The bonus scalp massager will melt away tension and leave you feeling completely rejuvenated.
Value = $80
Dazzling Crystal Earring Set
$30
Elevate your accessory game with this stunning set of five crystal earrings! Handcrafted by Sandra Perry, each pair bursts with vibrant colors and unique designs, making them the perfect addition to any outfit. From elegant to chic, these shimmering crystal creations are versatile enough for every occasion—be it a night out, a special event, or just adding a touch of sparkle to your day. Get ready to shine bright and express your style like never before!
Value = $104
Embrace Your Inner Boho
$30
Dive into the vibrant world of bohemian elegance with this exquisite handmade jewelry set by Sandra Perry from Etsy’s All About That Bead Life! Featuring a delightful mix of colorful beads and natural stones, each piece showcases an eclectic design that captures the spirit of free-spirited style. This enchanting set includes a striking necklace, beautiful bracelets, and matching earrings, making it the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit. Get ready to turn heads and express your unique style with this fabulous boho collection!
Value = $105
