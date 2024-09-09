Bids for Tots: The Co-Op Preschool Silent Auction

Get ready for any outing with this incredible Medium Bogg Bag packed full of essentials! Inside, you’ll find a handy stuff pouch with: Hand sanitizer for fresh hands Sensitive skin spray to keep you protected Shout Wipe & Go pack for quick clean-ups EOS lip balm 4-pack to keep your lips soft and smooth Crest toothbrush and pick on-the-go (6-pack) for fresh breath anytime Snack pouch loaded with delicious treats: 2 pouches of Made Good cookies 2 pouches of freeze-dried strawberry slices 2 pouches of s’mores snack mix Stay hydrated and energized with 5 Liquid IV sticks, 9 Prime Sticks, and 6 Alani Cherry Slush energy sticks! You’ll also find a mini first aid kit for peace of mind, a travel Kleenex tube, and a power bank for all your charging needs. And let’s not forget the fun! Enjoy a 30oz Stanley for your favorite drinks, a boogie board set that includes: 2 boogie boards A carrying case 2 boogie board styluses 3 chunky triangle grip tools for easy use Plus, challenge friends and family with Uno or the Rechargeable Dot the Smarts tic-tac-toe game. And when it's time to relax, you’ve got a cozy blanket to snuggle up with! This adventure bag is your all-in-one solution for fun, snacks, and everything you need for an unforgettable day! Value = $300

