eventClosed

IFNet Garba 2024

Regis College Athletic Center - 236 Wellesley St

Weston, MA 02493, USA

Adult (18+)
$30
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.
Child (4-17)
$20
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.
Toddler (3 and under, Free)
free
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.
Adult ticket (18+) - waitlist
free
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.
Child ticket (4-17) - waitlist
free
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.
Toddler ticket (0-3) - waitlist
free
Please ensure you enter the full name of the attendee.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing