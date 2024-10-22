Construct My Future
Internship - Industry Partner
Sponsor an Intern (Industry Partner)
$3,970
This sponsorship is for the duration of the program, includes 6 interns for 3-week sessions
Sponsor an Intern (3-week Rotation)
$675
This sponsorship is for a 3-week session during the intern rotation process
Sponsor Classroom Instruction
$750
This includes books, learning materials, online access for slideshows etc.
Field Trip Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a Field Trip Breakfast
Field Trip Lunch Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a Field Trip Lunch
Intern Swag Sponsor
$250
This will help us provide swag for our interns
Sponsor a pair of boots
$100
We are hoping to provide boots for all the interns.
