Internship - Industry Partner

Sponsor an Intern (Industry Partner) item
Sponsor an Intern (Industry Partner)
$3,970
This sponsorship is for the duration of the program, includes 6 interns for 3-week sessions
Sponsor an Intern (3-week Rotation) item
Sponsor an Intern (3-week Rotation)
$675
This sponsorship is for a 3-week session during the intern rotation process
Sponsor Classroom Instruction item
Sponsor Classroom Instruction
$750
This includes books, learning materials, online access for slideshows etc.
Field Trip Breakfast Sponsor item
Field Trip Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a Field Trip Breakfast
Field Trip Lunch Sponsor item
Field Trip Lunch Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a Field Trip Lunch
Intern Swag Sponsor item
Intern Swag Sponsor
$250
This will help us provide swag for our interns
Sponsor a pair of boots item
Sponsor a pair of boots
$100
We are hoping to provide boots for all the interns.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing