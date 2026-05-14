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About this event
Valid for one-time entry to the 96th Annual Mexia Rodeo on the selected event date.
Online ticket sales are for General Admission only. Discounted pricing for Seniors and Children ages 11 & under will be available for purchase at the gate with age verification. Children ages 2 & under are admitted free.
Come enjoy three nights of rodeo action, family fun, live entertainment, vendors, and more in Mexia!
Experience all the excitement of the 96th Annual Mexia Rodeo with one wristband that gives you admission to all three nights of rodeo action and entertainment!
Enjoy nonstop rodeo excitement, vendors, family fun, Friday night’s Cash Cube with Texas 99.1, and a live performance by Shiloh Boys after the rodeo on Saturday night.
Your wristband is valid for one admission per night throughout the entire event in Mexia. Don’t miss a single night of the tradition, excitement, and memories!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!