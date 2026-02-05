Department of South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars

Department of South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars

96th Annual State Convention: Sponsors & Vendors

2000 Highland Way

Mitchell, SD 57301, USA

Sponsorship of Convention Banquet
$1,000

Sponsorship of Convention Banquet:

Saturday June 13 at Highland Conference Center: $1,000


Includes full-page color advertisement in the convention booklet along with a vendor table during Convention and 2 tickets for Banquet meals on Saturday night and lunch covered on Friday and Saturday.

Sponsorship of Hospitality Night
$500

Sponsorship of Hospitality Night:

Friday June 12 at Mitchell VFW Post #2750: $500


Includes a full-page color advertisement in the convention booklet and 2 tickets for Banquet meals on Saturday night.

Sponsorship of Convention Lunches
$300

Sponsorship of Convention Lunches:

Past and Present Commanders Luncheon, Gold Star Family Luncheon   

Friday, Saturday June 12, 13: $300


Includes a 1/2-page color advertisement in the convention booklet.

$200

Sponsorship of Meeting Breaks:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 11-13:

$200


Includes a 1/4-page color advertisement in the convention booklet.

$300

Sponsorship by renting a vendor’s table:

Operate a table and display your product in the entrance/breezeway of the conference center throughout duration of the convention: $300


Includes 1/2-page color advertisement in the convention booklet.               (tables first come, first served with a limited number are available)

Full Page Black & White AD
$150

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


Full page black & white advertisement

Full Page Color Ad
$200

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”

Full page color advertisement

Half Page Black & White 8 1/2" x 5 1/8"
$75

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


Half page black & white

Half Page Color 8 1/2" x 5 1/8"
$125

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


Half page color

1/4 Page Black & White 3 3/4" x 5 1/8"
$50

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


1/4 page black & white

1/4 Page Color 3 3/4" x 5 1/8"
$80

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


1/4 page color

Business Card Black & White
$35

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


Business card black & white

Business Card Color
$45

Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:

Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”


Business card color

