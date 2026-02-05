96th Annual State Convention: Sponsors & Vendors

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship of Convention Banquet:
Saturday June 13 at Highland Conference Center: $1,000
Includes full-page color advertisement in the convention booklet along with a vendor table during Convention and 2 tickets for Banquet meals on Saturday night and lunch covered on Friday and Saturday.
Sponsorship of Hospitality Night:
Friday June 12 at Mitchell VFW Post #2750: $500
Includes a full-page color advertisement in the convention booklet and 2 tickets for Banquet meals on Saturday night.
Sponsorship of Convention Lunches:
Past and Present Commanders Luncheon, Gold Star Family Luncheon
Friday, Saturday June 12, 13: $300
Includes a 1/2-page color advertisement in the convention booklet.
Sponsorship of Meeting Breaks:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 11-13:
$200
Includes a 1/4-page color advertisement in the convention booklet.
Sponsorship by renting a vendor’s table:
Operate a table and display your product in the entrance/breezeway of the conference center throughout duration of the convention: $300
Includes 1/2-page color advertisement in the convention booklet. (tables first come, first served with a limited number are available)
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Full page black & white advertisement
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Full page color advertisement
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Half page black & white
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Half page color
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
1/4 page black & white
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
1/4 page color
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Business card black & white
Sponsorship by placing an advertisement in the convention booklet:
Convention Program Book size is 8 ½” X 11”
Business card color
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!