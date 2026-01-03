Chester Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

Hosted by

Chester Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

About this event

96th Northeastern Province Council Meeting Social Event Tickets

4200 City Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA

Step Show Only - Friday, March 13th (8:30 PM)
$25

Admission to the Step Korrect Sorority Step Show only, featuring powerful performances, competitive stepping, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Hosted by Blake the Brain.

Step Show After Party Only - Friday, March 13th (10 PM)
$35

Admission to the Step Show After Party only. Music by DJ Flow, dancing, party walks, strolls, chants, and great vibes all night long.

Early Bird Combo Ticket - Friday, March 13th
$50

Early Bird Admission to Step Korrect and the After Party. Enjoy powerful performances followed by an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Regular Combo Ticket - Friday, March 13th
$55

Regular Admission to Step Korrect and the After Party. Enjoy powerful performances followed by an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

The Black Soiree Only - Saturday, March 14th (9 PM)
$75

Admission to the The Black Soirée only. All-black upscale attire required. Live performances by Best Kept Soul and music by DJ Jazzy Joe.

Early Bird Weekend Pass - Friday Events + The Black Soiree
$110

Early Bird Admission to the Step Show, After Party, and The Black Soirée. Full weekend access. Maximum vibes at a discounted rate.

Regular Weekend Pass - Friday Events + The Black Soiree
$120

Regular Admission to the Step Show, After Party, and The Black Soirée. Full weekend access. Maximum vibes at a discounted rate.

Add a donation for Chester Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!