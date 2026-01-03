96th Northeastern Province Council Meeting Social Event Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Admission to the Step Korrect Sorority Step Show only, featuring powerful performances, competitive stepping, and an unforgettable atmosphere. Hosted by Blake the Brain.
Admission to the Step Show After Party only. Music by DJ Flow, dancing, party walks, strolls, chants, and great vibes all night long.
Early Bird Admission to Step Korrect and the After Party. Enjoy powerful performances followed by an unforgettable night of music and celebration.
Regular Admission to Step Korrect and the After Party. Enjoy powerful performances followed by an unforgettable night of music and celebration.
Admission to the The Black Soirée only. All-black upscale attire required. Live performances by Best Kept Soul and music by DJ Jazzy Joe.
Early Bird Admission to the Step Show, After Party, and The Black Soirée. Full weekend access. Maximum vibes at a discounted rate.
Regular Admission to the Step Show, After Party, and The Black Soirée. Full weekend access. Maximum vibes at a discounted rate.
