2024 Island 5 Iron and Putter Tournament

Put-in-Bay 5 Iron and a Putter
4 Person Scramble
To Benefit The Scott Pugh Foundation
First Annual Tournament
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Saunders Golf Course
9:30 am Shotgun Start
$200.00 per team
Teams are only allowed to use a five iron and a putter
Includes: 9 holes golf and 2 drink tickets and lunch
Prize Awards For: First Place, Closest To The Pin, and Longest Putt
We encourage you to bring additional cash for added games and raffle fun!
Limited to 18 teams