2024 Island 5 Iron and Putter Tournament

Put-in-Bay 5 Iron and a Putter





CLICK MORE DETAILS BELOW FOR EVENT INFORMATION





4 Person Scramble

To Benefit The Scott Pugh Foundation

First Annual Tournament

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Saunders Golf Course

9:30 am Shotgun Start

$200.00 per team





Teams are only allowed to use a five iron and a putter





Includes: 9 holes golf and 2 drink tickets and lunch

Prize Awards For: First Place, Closest To The Pin, and Longest Putt

We encourage you to bring additional cash for added games and raffle fun!





Limited to 18 teams







