The Scott Pugh Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

2024 Island 5 Iron and Putter Tournament

1494 Catawba Ave, Put-In-Bay, OH 43456, USA

Put-in-Bay 5 Iron and a Putter


CLICK MORE DETAILS BELOW FOR EVENT INFORMATION


4 Person Scramble

To Benefit The Scott Pugh Foundation

  First Annual Tournament

 Sunday, June 9, 2024

Saunders Golf Course

9:30 am Shotgun Start

$200.00 per team


Teams are only allowed to use a five iron and a putter


Includes: 9 holes golf and 2 drink tickets and lunch  

Prize Awards For: First Place, Closest To The Pin, and Longest Putt

We encourage you to bring additional cash for added games and raffle fun!


Limited to 18 teams



common:freeFormsBy