2026 Flagstaff Community Nordic Ski Races

16848 US-180

Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA

Men's 5k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Men's 5k Classic Race

Women's 5k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Women's 5k Classic Race

Nonbinary 5k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Nonbinary 5k Classic Race

Men's 5k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Men's 5k Freestyle Race

Women's 5k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Women's 5k Freestyle Race

Nonbinary 5k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Nonbinary 5k Freestyle Race

Men's 10k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Men's 10k Classic Race

Women's 10k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Women's 10k Classic Race

Nonbinary 10k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Nonbinary 10k Classic Race

Men's 10k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Men's 10k Freestyle Race

Women's 10k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Women's 10k Freestyle Race

Nonbinary 10k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Nonbinary 10k Freestyle Race

Youth 1k Classic Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Youth 1k Classic Race

Youth 1k Freestyle Race Entry
$35

1 entry to the Youth 1k Freestyle Race

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing