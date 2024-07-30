LifeMed Clinic Fundraising Dinner 2024

Ticket for one (1) at LifeMed Clinic Fundraising Dinner. LifeMed loves families, but this event is adults only.
Gluten Free option available.
Event will be set with round banquet tables to allow a relaxed feel.
Ticket for one (1) at LifeMed Clinic Fundraising Dinner. LifeMed loves families, but this event is adults only.
Gluten Free option available.
Event will be set with round banquet tables to allow a relaxed feel.
Table for 8
$525
groupTicketCaption
Bringing family, friends or office staff? Purchase a table for eight (8) and save $75! LifeMed loves families, but this event is adults only.
Gluten Free option available.
Event will be set with round banquet tables, allowing a relaxed feel. Round tables seat 8.
Bringing family, friends or office staff? Purchase a table for eight (8) and save $75! LifeMed loves families, but this event is adults only.
Gluten Free option available.
Event will be set with round banquet tables, allowing a relaxed feel. Round tables seat 8.