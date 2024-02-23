The Factory Ministries 30th Anniversary Benefit Sponsorship Opportunities

2400 Willow Street Pike

Lancaster, PA 17602, USA

CONNECT Sponsor
$500
Business Name and logo recognition at event Sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet 2 tickets to event and VIP Hour 1- 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala souvenir Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
Table Sponsor
$1,000
Ticket includes 1 table for 8 attendees, company or individual name and logo recognition listed at registration, and a 30th Anniversary Gala souvenir item. Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
VIP Table Sponsor
$1,400
Purchase includes 1 table with 8 VIP Hour tickets for 8 attendees, company or individual name and logo recognition listed at registration, and a 30th Anniversary Gala souvenir item.
JOURNEY Sponsor
$2,500
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials 1/4-page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet 4 tickets to event, 2 of which provide admittance to VIP Hour 4 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
RELATIONSHIP Sponsor
$5,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials 1/2-page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet 6 tickets to event, 3 of which provide admittance to VIP Hour 6 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
ADVENTURE Sponsor
$10,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials and press releases for ALL 2024 events! Full- page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet Premier table reservation with 8 tickets to event and VIP Hour 8 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
EMPOWER Sponsor
$15,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials and press releases for ALL 2024 events! Speaking Opportunity Full event promotion package Premier table reservation with 8 tickets to event and VIP Hour 8 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
COURAGEOUS Sponsor
$3,500
Customizable sponsor package- Contact Carissa Pinkard, CWDP Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
