The Factory Ministries 30th Anniversary Benefit Sponsorship Opportunities

Business Name and logo recognition at event
Sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet
2 tickets to event and VIP Hour
1- 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala souvenir
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
Table Sponsor
$1,000
Ticket includes 1 table for 8 attendees, company or individual name and logo recognition listed at registration, and a 30th Anniversary Gala souvenir item.
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
VIP Table Sponsor
$1,400
Purchase includes 1 table with 8 VIP Hour tickets for 8 attendees, company or individual name and logo recognition listed at registration, and a 30th Anniversary Gala souvenir item.
JOURNEY Sponsor
$2,500
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials
1/4-page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet
4 tickets to event, 2 of which provide admittance to VIP Hour
4 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
RELATIONSHIP Sponsor
$5,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials
1/2-page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet
6 tickets to event, 3 of which provide admittance to VIP Hour
6 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
ADVENTURE Sponsor
$10,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials and press releases for ALL 2024 events!
Full- page advertisement and sponsor acknowledgement in program booklet
Premier table reservation with 8 tickets to event and VIP Hour
8 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
EMPOWER Sponsor
$15,000
Business logo and name recognition on all event materials and press releases for ALL 2024 events!
Speaking Opportunity
Full event promotion package
Premier table reservation with 8 tickets to event and VIP Hour
8 - 30th Anniversary Benefit Gala Souvenirs
Sponsorship may remain anonymous.
