Layali Ramadan - MFS Exhibited: Power in the Collective Shop (1)

In a moment of collective compassion and hope, we warmly welcome you to MFS Exhibited: Power in the Collective, a creative space dedicated to the strength and resilience of the Sudanese community through artistic expression.





In light of the tragic conflict, we are raising funds for those impacted. We hope this exhibit highlights and honors the Sudanese artists and people. Art by Sudanese artists throughout the diaspora will be showcased throughout the gallery, and attendees can purchase pieces and/or prints. We hope this event brings a deeper appreciation for creative expression's role in healing and uniting the collective.





Join us in making a Difference: Supporting Nubi Youth and Cairo Sudan Aid





Nubi Youth is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the Nubian youth through cultural preservation, youth development, and community outreach projects. They aim to nurture and build a vibrant, healthy, and prosperous Nubian community through their initiatives. Nubi Youth has played a pivotal role in providing essential resources such as food, necessities, clothing, and medications to the Sudanese refugee community in Cairo.





Cairo Sudan Aid is a grassroots initiative that emerged in response to the Sudanese conflicts. Comprising Sudanese and non-Sudanese volunteers, this group shares a common vision of providing aid during this war. Their activities span both Aswan and Cairo, addressing urgent needs such as food, water, shelter, and medical supplies for Sudanese families.





Your generous contributions and art purchases during MFS Exhibited: Power in the Collective will directly contribute to the admirable work of Nubi Youth and Cairo Sudan Aid, making a meaningful impact on the lives of Sudanese families displaced in Cairo. Together, let us create a collective force for positive change and support those in need.