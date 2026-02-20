AYLAA Memberships

The Lifetime Membership is for and intended for those individuals who wish to either use the AYLAA facilities through the year or participating in the Annual AYLAA Summer Series and all AYLAA sponsored events. Lifetime Membership is a family membership and the membership is in the parents name, the spouse of said parent, and the legal children of the parent that are under the age of 19 years old. Lifetime memberships are valid for life of the member and his or her spouse, and not transferrable to the children. You may not bring guest to use the facility under this membership. Use of the facility is for members only. Lifetime Membership $200 and valid for the Lifetime of the member.