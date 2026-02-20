AYLAA Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
The Lifetime Membership is for and intended for those individuals who wish to either use the AYLAA facilities through the year or participating in the Annual AYLAA Summer Series and all AYLAA sponsored events. Lifetime Membership is a family membership and the membership is in the parents name, the spouse of said parent, and the legal children of the parent that are under the age of 19 years old. Lifetime memberships are valid for life of the member and his or her spouse, and not transferrable to the children. You may not bring guest to use the facility under this membership. Use of the facility is for members only. Lifetime Membership $200 and valid for the Lifetime of the member.
Renews yearly on: May 20
The AYLAA Annual Membership is an Annual Membership that starts on June 1st 2024 and ends on May 31st 2025. this membership is intended for those individuals who wish to use the facilities at AYLAA but may or may not participate in the Annual Summer Series. AYLAA AnnualMembership is a family membership and the membership is in the parents name, the spouse of said parent, and the legal children of the parent that are under the age of 19 years old. You may not bring guest to use the facility under this membership. Use of the facility is for members only. AYLAA Annual Membership $55 and valid for one year.
