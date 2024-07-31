Pawtnership Form: Pup Art Party and Dog Show

Presenting event sponsor includes logo on all print and digital material, pre- and post-event emails, website and social media event page. Logo prominently displayed on printed onsite banner, free booth at event and announced as Presenting Sponsor at event
Pawcasso - Art Corner Pawtnership
$1,000
Art sponsor includes onsite signage at art booth, logo on all print and digital material, free booth onsite and logo listed on printed banner
Show Dog - Dog Show Pawntership
$1,000
Presenting dog show sponsor includes onsite signage at dog show arena, logo on all print and digital material, free booth onsite and logo included on printed banner
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog Show category: Waggiest Tail
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Scruffiest Hair
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Smiliest Face
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Floppiest Ears
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
Happy Tails - Dog show category: Best Trick
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Best Dressed
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Cutest Chonk
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
Happy Tails - Dog show category: Tiniest Legend
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
SOLD Happy Tails - Dog show category: Most Obedient
$100
Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
Happy Tails - Dog show category: "Dogelganger"
$100
Note: This category awards the owner that looks most like their pet. Pawntership includes signage at dog show and announced as category sponsor at event. Recognition on social media. To provide an in-kind donation for prize awards, contact Chelsea Lawson at 256-383-0533 or email [email protected].
