Building Hope Gala

Includes entry to the Gala and access to all activities. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, and a curated main course included.
Foundation Builder's Table
$1,000
Your private table receives premium seating in the main dining area with an excellent view of the stage for auction presentations and homeowner testimonials. As Foundation Builders, your table will be prominently recognized in our program materials, showcasing your commitment to creating stable foundations for local families. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, a curated main course and a raffle ticket for each guest included.
Homestead Heritage Table
$2,500
This distinguished table package celebrates home-building in our community while supporting future generations. Guests will enjoy premium seating in the main dining area with an excellent view of the stage for auction presentations and homeowner testimonials at a beautifully appointed table with enhanced floral centerpieces featuring locally-grown flowers, plus a special recognition moment during the program highlighting your table's impact on local housing initiatives. As Homestead Heritage, your table will be prominently recognized in our program materials, showcasing your commitment to creating stable foundations for local families. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, a curated main course, and a raffle ticket for each guest included.
Legacy Builder Table
$10,000
The Legacy Builder table represents the pinnacle of community commitment and vision for our shared future. This exclusive package begins with a private tour opportunity of a current Habitat construction site prior to the event, allowing your guests to see firsthand where their support makes a difference. The evening includes the most prestigious seating, a beautifully appointed table with enhanced floral centerpieces featuring locally-grown flowers, plus a special recognition moment during the program highlighting your table's impact on local housing initiatives. As a Legacy Builder, your table will be prominently displayed in our program materials, showcasing your commitment to creating stable foundations for local families. Additionally, a banner showcasing your support will be displayed at the venue (optional). Your legacy investment directly funds significant portions of home construction, creating generational impact for local families. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, a curated main course, and a raffle ticket for each guest included.
