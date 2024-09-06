PCC August 2024 Fiscal Sponsorship Fees

August 2024 Fiscal Sponsorship Fees
$660.56

$1000 - Fiscal Sponsorship Engagement Fee
$1,000

Fiscal Sponsorship Engagement Fee (One Time Fee): $1,000 - Budget greater than $100,000 with or without government contracts
