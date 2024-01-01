Come celebrate our band accomplishments this year!! The 2024 Pirate Band Banquet will be on May 10th at CHHS in the Gym. All students will be honored.





This year's banquet will be catered by Low and Slow BBQ. Dessert will be provided by the Board. In addition to the meal, your ticket price includes the cost for student recognitions, senior gifts, and banquet supplies (table cloths, dessert plates and utensils, etc.).





Tickets prices below are:

With Dinner $20.00 per person

Without Dinner $6.00 per person. This option includes dessert.



