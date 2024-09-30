Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc
Sponsorship Opportunities
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

This Sponsorship opportunity includes:
$7,500 Tax-Deductible
VIP Table for 8 at the Gala
4 Golf Tournament Tickets
Meet-and-Greet with Keynote Speaker
Open Bar Service at Gala
Valet Shuttle Service
Platinum Recognition
(Company logo on all event materials, including signage, website, social media, and programs.)
Full Page Ad
Branded Merch Opportunity
(Include your company merch in our guest swag bags.)
Waived Vendor Fee at Fair
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This Sponsorship opportunity includes:
$3,750 Tax-Deductible
VIP Table for 8 at the Gala
4 Golf Tournament Tickets
Open Bar Service at Gala
Gold Recognition
(Company logo on all event materials, including signage, website, social media, and programs.)
Half Page Ad
Branded Merch Opportunity
(Include your company merch in our guest Swag Bags)
Waived Vendor Fee at Fair
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This Sponsorship Includes:
$1,875 Tax-Deductible
VIP Table for 4 at the Gala
4 Golf Tournament Tickets
8 Drink Tickets at Gala
Silver Recognition
(Company logo on website, social media, and event program)
Quarter Page Ad
Waived Vendor Fee At Fair
Hole or Host Sponsor
$250
$250 Tax Deductible
Logo on customized hole sign OR Logo on Event Programs + Social Media
Be a Host Sponsor and Contribute $250 to help host this 3-day festival; or become a hole sponsor at our golf tournament! Once purchased, we will request your name or logo and add you to our event program at the gala or a hole at the golf tournament.
