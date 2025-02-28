Join the Emo Brown Social Club

Nivel de Oro
$25

• QUARTERLY MERCH CODE: Receive a code every three months for free EBSC merch from our online shop for as long as you remain a member. • EMO BROWN SOCIAL CLUB CARD: A premium card granting you full access to club benefits - including discounts at EBSC partner businesses throughout San Diego. • EVENTS: Enjoy complimentary entry to select Emo Brown Social Club events (excluding some foundation events). • After three months, get your own Emo Brown Social Club Member T-Shirt.
Nivel de Plata
$10

• EMO BROWN SOCIAL CLUB CARD: A premium card granting you full access to club benefits - including discounts at EBSC partner businesses throughout San Diego. • REDUCED-PRICE ADMISSION TO SELECT EBSC EVENTS: Enjoy reduced admission rates to select Emo Brown Social Club events (excluding some foundation events). • After three months, get your own EMO BROWN SOCIAL CLUB MEMBER T-SHIRT.
