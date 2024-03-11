Schuyler County Support Group

On March 11, 2024 our community in West Central Illinois was struck with tragedy when a school bus and semi truck collided claiming the lives of two adults and three pre-school children. Rushville is a small tight knit community and Schuyler County Disc Golf is proud to be a part of it. It's been inspiring to see so many give time, money, and anything else they can to support the families impacted.

The burden of losing loved ones is heavy and no one should bear that alone. Mental and emotional health is very important and SCDG would like to help provide a resource for our community in this time of need. Schuyler County Disc Golf is holding a charitable drawing for a custom dyed disc in memory of the victims of the recent tragedy. All proceeds will go towards establishing a support group in cooperation with Schuyler County Mental Health Association.





Disc information

Weight: 174 Grams

Mold: Innova Boss

Plastic: Star



