Team Building Care Bags Experience

Ideal for smaller teams, the Community Builders Package offers an intimate setting where team members can work closely together to assemble care bags. This package includes all necessary materials and support from our Homeless Outreach Team (HOT). Participants will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and develop a deeper understanding of the cause. The bags will be delivered to a shelter or non-profit organization of your choice.
Compassionate Collaborators -50 participants
$1,750
The Compassionate Collaborators Package is perfect for medium-sized teams looking to make a significant impact. In addition to the care bag assembly, this package includes an optional mini-workshop on homelessness and community support, facilitated by our team. The event can be held at your location or ours, and includes transportation of the care bags to a designated distribution point.
Generous Givers- 100 participants
$4,000
For larger teams, the Generous Givers Package offers an extensive experience. In addition to assembling care bags, your team will have the option to participate in a team-building exercise designed to promote empathy and understanding. This package also includes a personalized thank-you note for each participant, acknowledging their contribution to the cause. Distribution of the bags can be scheduled on a separate day, allowing your team to see the direct impact of their efforts.
