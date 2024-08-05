The Longest Day

This red leather Brighton satchel purse combines timeless design with modern flair, making it a versatile accessory that can elevate any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending a special event. Plus $50 Brighton gift card is included in this package.
Colored Fresh Water Pearls
$35
This elegant strand of 19 inch gray and white natural water pearls will be an asset to any jewelry collection.
David Yurman Men's Necklace
$50
Designed in Sculpted Cable, David Yurman transforms his signature design motif into a carved form. The effect is an entrancing wavelike pattern that retains the dimensional look of Cable's original helix. Its hard to tell from the picture but it is black in color with a slight shine.
Celebration Golf Course package
$100
Grab your favorite foursome for a day of golf at Celebration Golf! This package comes with a ladies Fila golf shoes size 9, women's medium golf glove, and women's pink Brightstone golf balls.
Porcelain Baby Doll
$40
"Presenting 'Nicholas the Winter Baby,' a beautifully crafted porcelain doll from The Ashton-Drake Galleries, complete with a certificate of authenticity."
Porcelain Doll
$40
Presenting 'Winter Romance' a beautifully crafted porcelain doll from The Ashton-Drake Galleries, complete with a certificate of authenticity.
Children of War Art
$40
Set of four poignant sketches depicting the children of Ukraine. These evocative pieces stir deep emotions, serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness and compassion.
Silver Necklace
$15
Elegant sterling silver leaf necklace featuring a delicate and intricate design
Baby Basket
$75
Bundle includes a Mokali backpack diaper bag, a Rohent car baby camera and monitor kit, and a 5-piece baby care set
Gardeners Basket
$50
Enhance your gardening experience with this set, including a canvas foraging bag, sun-shading hat, gloves, gardening tools, and a bag of soil—everything you need to keep your garden flourishing.
Shopping fun with the Girls!
$100
Gather 8-10 of your favorite people for a 2-hour private shopping extravaganza at Tuni's Trendy and Chic on Park Avenue! Your party includes personal stylists, wine, bubbles and bites. Each attendee will receive a $100 gift certificate toward their $200 + purchase during party hours. Make it a fun Girl's Night!
Expires 4/05/2025
Coogie the Cat Basket
$25
Coogie the Cat book, stuffie and cat toy encourage the children in your life to love reading with Coogie the Dumpster Cat!
Coogie is a little kittie with a big personality who makes friends on his adventure to find his fur-ever home. When a little blue-eyed kitten wakes up in, of all places, a dumpster, he's going to need some help to find a place where he truly belongs. In Coogie the Dumpster Cat, this little kitty with a special talent and a big personality makes friends on his adventure to find his fur-ever home.
Author and donor Lynda Gordon lives with her two cats, Coogie and Casey in Miami, FL. Through her company, the Gordon Alliance, she honors the memory of her late husband Michael. By imparting many of his qualities to her fictional character of Coogie, she hopes to shape the lives of children all over the world but mostly, just make them smile!
Also include stuffed cat and reading light
3 pottery Bowls and a $25 Visa Gift Card
$40
Set of three unique pottery bowls in cream and brown hues, each varying in shape with a diameter of 7 to 8 inches. This set also includes a $25 Visa Gift Card.
Aroma Therapy Basket
$25
Indulge in a basket of tranquility featuring bath bombs, bubble bath, and other aromatherapy essentials, all in a soothing eucalyptus fragrance.
Margarita Fiesta!
$40
Elevate your next gathering with this exquisite set of 4 hand-blown Mexican margarita glasses. Each glass showcases the vibrant artistry and craftsmanship that Mexico is renowned for, with unique swirls of color and a sturdy design perfect for toasting special moments.
Paired with this stunning glassware is a Limited Edition bottle of Jose Cuervo Reposado, aged to perfection and embodying the rich heritage of one of the world's most iconic tequila brands. Whether you're a tequila connoisseur or simply looking to add a touch of elegance to your home bar, this set promises to be a delightful addition to your collection.
