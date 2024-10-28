American Cancer Society Designer Purse Showcase

General Admission tickets are $25 each and include everything you need to play the 10 main rounds of bingo. This will give you 3 bingo cards per game for each of those rounds. Each general admission ticket will include a door prize ticket for our Door Prize purse.
Jackpot Showcase
$20
Jackpot Showcase tickets are $20 and feature 3 rounds of purse bundles. These tickets are separate and are NOT included in general admission. There are only 200 Jackpot tickets available
Additional Full Card
$20
Additional Full Card tickets are $20 and include an additional 3 bingo cards per game for each of the 10 main rounds of bingo.
Adult Bonus Item
$10
Bonus items are 25 tickets for $10. These tickets are for the items given away between bingo rounds while we are verifying bingos. These items are items like candles, gift cards, color street nails, blankets, makeup bags, etc. Something for everyone
Kids Bonus Item
$10
Kids' Bonus Items are 25 tickets for $10. These are for items given away between bingo rounds while we verifying bingos. These items are all kid friendly items, gift cards, prizes etc.
Individual Round 1
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 1
Individual Round 2
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 2
Individual Round 3
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 3
Individual Round 4
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 4
Individual Round 5
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 5
Individual Round 6
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 6
Individual Round 7
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 7
Individual Round 8
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 8
Individual Round 9
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 9
Individual Round 10
$5
You will receive one sheet of 3 bingo cards to play along with your general admission rounds for round 10
